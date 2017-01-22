Unite refusing to meet Bus Éireann until cost-cutting proposals withdrawn

Unite say they will not meet Bus Éireann until the threat of forced cost-cutting proposals is withdrawn.

The trade union has written to the CEO of Bus Éireann and the Transport Minister to notify them of their stance with the ongoing dispute over cost saving measures at the bus network.

Regional Officer with Unite - Willie Quigley says the situation is being handled incorrectly by management at the company.

“Unite is always willing to engage within a proper industrial relations procedure to ensure our members’ terms and conditions are protected and to negotiate resolutions that safeguard continued employment.

“Unfortunately, during the past week-and-a-half the company has driven a coach and four through established procedures, and instead has chosen to negotiate through leaks and threats."