Home»Breaking News»ireland

Unions warn of train strike as drivers demand pay increase

Monday, September 04, 2017 - 06:28 am

Unions at Irish Rail are warning of a winter of discontent if agreement cannot be reached over a pay claim.

Talks get underway today at the Workplace Relations Commission, after being returned there by the Labour Court earlier in the summer.

The company says it is carrying major debts and cannot afford an increase.

However, the NBRU's Dermot O'Leary said that the union is simply asking management to pass on pay hikes in line with others in the transport sector.

"We're hoping the company will come to the table at least with some offer, and unfortunately if they don't, we see a situation where, certainly heading into the autumn, you could have a situation where there'll be a strike on our railways," he said.

"Look, the best thing we can all do to avoid that is to sit down and have sensible conversations.

"But if it doesn't happen, and the company continues with the line of the poor mouth, then unfortunately we are heading into a situation where there will be industrial unrest in the railway."


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Gardaí appeal for information on 16-year-old missing in Dublin

Dublin teen with cerebral palsy sets date to travel to US for 'life-changing' surgery

Two men arrested in Naas following seizure of almost €830,000

AA report increase in call outs for electric cars due to charging issues


Today's Stories

Poll: Most Cork TDs and senators against merger report’s recommendations

Sunday funerals banned in the diocese of Kerry

Coveney: Liam Fox’s comments ‘unhelpful’

West Cork on menu for ‘Lords and Ladles’ series

Lifestyle

The Islands of Ireland: If island voices could speak

Mountain man Simon Yates remembers over three decades on mountains and ice caps

How to talk to teenagers

Irish actress Genevieve O’Reilly is aiming for the top

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 02, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 18
    • 23
    • 28
    • 40
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 