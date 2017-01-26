Home»Breaking News»ireland

UK PM Theresa May congratulates Sinn Fein's new Stormont leader Michelle O'Neill

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 08:48 am

Prime Minister Theresa May has called the new leader of Sinn Fein in Northern Ireland to congratulate her.

Michelle O'Neill will lead the party into fresh elections after the power-sharing administration in Stormont broke down.

A Downing Street spokesman said: "The Prime Minister spoke to Michelle O'Neill to congratulate her on her new appointment as leader of Sinn Fein in Northern Ireland.

"The Prime Minister said she looked forward to working with her and that she hoped that following the elections all parties would be able to come together to find a way forward for Northern Ireland.

"She added that the UK Government remained committed to building on the progress made in Northern Ireland to ensure a strong, stable devolved government that works for everyone."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS theresa may, michelle o 'neill,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Farmers watch out! Con-artist taking 'deposits' for farm sheds around the country

Mayo residents call for Babestation to change its phone number

Fears of 'spectacular attack' in gangland feud

Man 'beat the lard' out of three strangers


Today's Stories

‘Department did not block earlier inquiry’ into Stardust, says Justice dept

Fears of ‘spectacular’ attack in gangland feud

LÉ Niamh crew help see people-smugglers charged

Owen O'Callaghan was described as ‘a humble, honest, caring man’

Lifestyle

Live music review: Black Sabbath

Dark days can be a piece of cake for Eva Lawes

Making cents: Shopping around is still the best way to save some cash

Hypnobirthing goes mainstream

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 