UK 'close to Irish border solution' post-Brexit

The British Government is reportedly close to reaching a solution on the Irish border after Brexit.

The issue is a major sticking point in the negotiations and must be dealt with before trade talks can begin.

Efforts to reach a deal are to intensify with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to hold talks with European Council President Donald Tusk in Dublin tomorrow.

John Walsh, Deputy Ireland Editor with The UK's Times newspaper, outlines how agreement on the border may be achieved:

He said: "The one thing that the EU doesn't want is a divergence in regulatory standards between the north and south of Ireland, if that was to happen then you would need a hard border.

"But if Belfast had powers to set its own regulatory standards then there would be a basis of an agreement where you could get regulatory convergence between the north and south that would obviate the need for a hard border."