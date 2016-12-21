Two weather warnings issued for this weekend

Met Éireann has issued two weather warnings for several parts of the country, with Storm Barbaraset to pass over Ireland this weekend.

The forecaster has issued a status orange wind warning for coastal regions and high ground in Donegal, Galway and Mayo.

Winds will reach up to 75 kilometres an hour on Friday, with gusts as high as 120km/hr.

A status yellow wind warning is in place for the rest of the country, with gusts reaching 110kms per hour.

The worst of the conditions will be on Friday and Saturday.

ESB crews wilol be on standby over the holiday period to deal with any power outages.

Early tonight will be dry and cold in many areas with frost developing in places. Showers will continue in the west and north, and these will spread eastwards later in the night, with lowest temperatures of 0C to 4C.

Tomorrow will be a good shopping day for most, with the east and south having a good deal of dry weather with sunny spells. Scattered showers will affect the west and north through the day.

Temperatues will be between 5C and 10C.

As above, Friday will be a different story entirely, with wet and windy conditions.

Our advice? Get the shopping out of the way on Thursday, and cosy up with your favourite Christmas movies on Friday while the rain lashes the windows.

Enjoy!