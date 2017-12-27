Home»Breaking News»ireland

Two thirds of people do not have any private pension provision

Wednesday, December 27, 2017 - 03:54 pm

Around two thirds of people do not have any private pension provision.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says it is something that will have to be addressed, and he is looking at starting an auto-enrolment scheme which will begin in 2021.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says it is something that will have to be addressed, and he is looking at starting an auto-enrolment scheme which will begin in 2021.

It would see people automatically signed up to a pension scheme with their employer.

Leo Varadkar says it has been proven to work in other countries.

He said: "People can opt out if they want to but we know from other countries experiences that once it is set up for people and once they are paying into the fund they tend not to opt out.

"They seem themselves the long term benefits of having a pension and the only way you can have a decent pension is if you're paying in for several decades and we want to make sure that everyone has the opporunity to do that.

"There will be a lot of work done on that next year."

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Leo VaradkarTaoiseachPrivate Pension Provision

Related Articles

Irish workers could be forced to pay 10% of wages in new pension scheme

Government will not immediately address pension problems seeing many lose €1,500 a year

Minister hits out at FF as government face Dáil defeat on pension anomaly affecting 40,000

No discrimination in Government proposal to auto-enrol all workers in pension plan, says Doherty

More in this Section

Govt aiming to bring in laws to stop paedophiles from travelling abroad

Owner of Patrick Pearse surrender letter hits out at Govt 'apathy' as 1916 artefact leaves Ireland

Hundreds without power in four counties

Update: Hiker lost in Macgillycuddy Reeks taken to hospital; search stood down


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Today's Stories

Clock is ticking for €500k EuroMillions ticket holder

Micheál Martin ‘shocked’ at events centre delay

State may rein in 2018 spend to stave off another bubble

Rescue 116 families deliver heartfelt seasonal messages

Lifestyle

New year, new you: Swims and sunrises to kickstart your 2018

The 10 best things to happen on telly in 2017

Dingle keeps tradition alive as they celebrate Wren's Day

2017 has been a rockin’ good year for the music world

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 27, 2017

    • 17
    • 20
    • 22
    • 24
    • 25
    • 40
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »