Home»Breaking News»ireland

Two restrained as teenager charged with nurse's Christmas Day murder

Friday, December 29, 2017 - 04:02 pm

A teenager has appeared in court charged with murdering a woman in Lisburn on Christmas Day.

Police restrained two people during the hearing.

Nathan Ward had both arms in plaster as he stood accused of murdering Jayne Toal Reat.

Charlotte Reat, leaving court today. Picture: Photopress

The Craigavon Area Hospital nurse - who was 43 - died in Lisburn on Christmas Day.

The 19-year-old from Mornington Lane in the city is also accused of attempting to murder Jayne's daughter, Charlotte and his own father.

During the Magistrates hearing, two people rushed towards the dock shouting at the accused and had to be restrained.

Mr Ward is due back in court next month.


More in this Section

Andrew Cassidy to hand over tiny Meath pub that hosted megastars

Jerry Buttimer marries long time partner: Our wedding is a 'day of joy'

Christmas thieves foiled by 56-year-old safe during break-in at Limerick solicitor’s office

Coastguard has saved over 300 lives in 2017


Today's Stories

700,000 face bill for heat systems change; Grants scheme for conversion to clean energy ‘woefully inadequate’

Explosives considered for oil removal from Kowloon Bridge shipwreck

‘Dublin would welcome second Brexit vote’

Varadkar keen to extend Fianna Fáil deal

Lifestyle

Ask Audrey looks ahead to 2018

Meet Ireland's famous faces taking part in Celebrity Home of the Year

Maia Dunphy is ready to Rumba on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

'Real-world stuff seeps in' to Black Mirror, says co-creator Charlie Brooker

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 27, 2017

    • 17
    • 20
    • 22
    • 24
    • 25
    • 40
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »