Two pedestrians killed in Co Louth road collision

Monday, January 16, 2017 - 08:03 pm

Two women have died in a traffic accident in County Louth.

Gardaí say two pedestrians were killed in the collision on the main Dublin to Derry road at Hunterstown, south of Ardee.

It is understood they may have got off a bus when they were struck by a car.

Gardaí have sealed off the road which is expected to remain closed overnight.

More as we get it…

