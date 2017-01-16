Two pedestrians killed in Co Louth road collision

Two women have died in a traffic accident in County Louth.

Gardaí say two pedestrians were killed in the collision on the main Dublin to Derry road at Hunterstown, south of Ardee.

It is understood they may have got off a bus when they were struck by a car.

Gardaí have sealed off the road which is expected to remain closed overnight.

LOUTH: The N2 Dublin/ Ardee Rd is blocked at Hunterstown due to a collision. Diversions are in place https://t.co/9H7eVw9Wjc — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) January 16, 2017

