Two more MONTHS of flu ahead

The HSE has warned that the flu outbreak, which is adding to numbers on trolleys, has yet to peak.

Assistant national director for health protection Kevin Kelleher said it could take two months before the current outbreak abates.

"We anticpiate we still have another one to three weeks of (increased numbers with the flu)," he said.

"Then it will start coming down. So you don’t really see a lessening of the impact for six to eights weeks, because people are still getting it.

If you get the flu, the shortest advice from the HSE, GPs and pharmacists (via undertheweather.ie) is: "You need your bed, not an antibiotic."

What's the difference between a cold and the flu?*

The main difference is that the symptoms of flu come on very quickly and you get severe muscle aches and a high fever.

Headache is very common and people feel extremely weak and often find it hard to even get out of bed. After a few days you may develop a cough.

What should I do?*

Just like your mammy said - stay indoors, rest, keep warm and drink plenty of fluids. Paracetamol or ibuprofen will relieve headache, muscle pains and fever. See a doctor if your symptoms are severe or if they last more than a week.

Source: undertheweather.ie