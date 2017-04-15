Home»Breaking News»ireland

Two men charged in connection with Dublin kidnapping remanded in custody

Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 09:00 pm

Two men charged in connection with a robbery and kidnapping in Dublin have been remanded in custody.

They appeared in court today following the incident in the early hours of Thursday morning.

James McDonagh (aged 22) of St Mary’s Halting Site in Cappagh in Finglas and his 24 year old brother John McDonagh of St Mary’s Park, also in Finglas, appeared in court in Dublin this morning charged with false imprisonment.

It is in connection with the discovery of a man in a van on Thursday morning who claimed he was being held against his will. His name is not being released.

Gardaí objected to bail and the judge has remanded both men in custody to appear in court on Tuesday morning.

Investigations are continuing.

