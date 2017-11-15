Home»Breaking News»ireland

Two men arrested in relation to Mayo death

Wednesday, November 15, 2017 - 08:13 pm

Gardaí investigating the death of a man in Swinford, Co. Mayo on Saturday, August 12 have arrested two men.

The two men, who are in their 20s, were arrested this morning and are detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at garda stations in Co. Mayo.

The men can be detained for up to twenty four hours.

Gardaí also carried out searches under warrant at two locations as part of their investigations.

The victim, 21-year-old Joseph Deacy of St. Albans in the UK, was discovered outside a house at Gortnasillagh, Swinford with apparent head injuries.

The alarm was raised by a passer-by at approximately 6am. Gardaí and emergencey services attended the scene.

The man was taken by ambulance to Mayo University Hospital and later removed to Beaumont Hospital where he was pronounced dead on Sunday evening, August 13.


