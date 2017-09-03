Home»Breaking News»ireland

Two men arrested in Naas following seizure of almost €830,000

Sunday, September 03, 2017 - 08:53 pm

Two men have been arrested after Gardaí seized almost €830,000 in an operation in Naas, Co. Kildare yesterday.

The arrests were part of a planned operation targeting organised crime

The two men, one in his 30s and the other in his 40s were detained at Naas Garda Station but have since been released.

A quantity of cash was seized during the course of the arrest totalling €829,265.

Follow up searches took place in Sligo, Lucan and Kildare during the course of which Gardaí seized a car valued €50,000.


