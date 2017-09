Two men have been arrested after Gardai seized almost €83,000 in an operation in Naas, Co. Kildare yesterday.

The arrests were part of a planned operation targeting organised crime

The two men, one in his 30s and the other in his 40s were detained at Naas Garda Station but have since been released.

Follow up searches took place in Sligo, Lucan and Kildare during the course of which Gardaí seized a car valued €50,000.