Two men airlifted from Galtee Mountains

Two men suffering from severe cramping have been airlifted from the Galtee Mountains in Tipperary.

South East Mountain Rescue and the Shannon based helicopter Rescue 115 attended the scene shortly after 3pm.

The men aged 46 and 65 were part of a hillwalking group who had undertaken a long hike.

Assistant PRO with South East Mountain Rescue, Jimmy Barry, explained what happened.

"They got stuck and the couldn't move and where they were in the Galtees.. it's pretty far in.

"They called us and we called the helicopter straight away and Rescue 115 from Shannon came in, picked up the two lads and flew them directly to Shannon which all went well," he said.