Home»Breaking News»ireland

Two injured in Meath house fire

Sunday, April 16, 2017 - 06:53 pm

Two people have been injured following a house fire in Co Meath this afternoon.

The blaze broke out at a home in Saint Mary's heights in Donore around 3pm.

Four units of the fire service havebrought the blaze under control.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Arrests made after two gardaí assaulted in Mayo

RNLI lifeboat assists four stranded divers off Donegal coast

Gardaí seize €250,000 worth of cannabis at house in Cork

Gerry Adams urges Dublin to oppose direct rule if Stormont negotiations fail


Today's Stories

New rules for flying Tricolour

Murder inquiry after father killed in hit and run

Irish passport applications to top one million post-Brexit

Ireland tolerated abuse of children, says legal expert

Lifestyle

From king of comedy to radio star - behind the scenes on Al Porter's radio show

The big read: Japan, a window to the world

Darina Allen: A dedication to the magic and versatility of eggs

The return of the pantsuit

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 15, 2017

    • 7
    • 9
    • 16
    • 26
    • 40
    • 45
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 