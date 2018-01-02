Home»Breaking News»ireland

Two in hospital after serious head-on crash in Clare

Tuesday, January 02, 2018 - 03:06 pm

By Pat Flynn

Two people have been taken to hospital, one with serious injuries, following a two-car collision in Co Clare this morning.

The crash happened shortly before 8am at Drummeen West about 6kms from Ennis on the N68 Ennis to Kilrush road.

The two cars collided head-on and spun out of control, before coming to a stop on opposite sides of the road.

Emergency services were alerted and told that there were multiple casualties and that some were trapped.

Two units of the fire brigade, two ambulances and a rapid response advanced paramedic unit along with gardaí from Ennis responded to the scene.

On arrival at the scene, first responders found there was one occupant in each car and that one driver was trapped.

While paramedics assessed and treated the female driver of one car, firefighters used specialist cutting equipment to remove the roof and doors from the second vehicle.

A man was safely removed from that car about 30 minutes after the collision had occurred.

The road remained closed pending competition of a technical examination but has since reopened.

Both casualties have been removed to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

The woman is understood to have sustained minor injuries while the male driver was more seriously hurt. However, his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Emergency services at the scene today. Picture: Pat Flynn


