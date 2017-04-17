Home»Breaking News»ireland

Two due in court in relation to assault on two Gardaí in Finglas

Monday, April 17, 2017 - 08:36 am

Gardaí in Dublin are investigating an assault on two Gardaí in Finglas in the early hours of the morning.

It happened at Aylward Green at around 1.50am when a male Garda Sergeant and a female Garda approached a number of men, who attacked and assaulted them.

The Sergeant received facial injuries and the female Garda suffered a broken wrist - both were taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown for treatment.

Two men in their 20s have been arrested in connection with this incident and are due in court later today.

