Two Dublin men arrested following 'attempted hit' in Amsterdam

Police in the Netherlands are continuing to question two Dublin men following an armed incident in Amsterdam.

They were among four men arrested after an attempted shooting, while three firearms were also discovered in a follow-up search.

One of the men, a 29-year-old from the Drimnagh area, is understood to be a senior figure in the Kinahan drugs cartel.

The incident is said to have taken place in a pub in Rembrandt Square, in central Amsterdam at around 8.45pm on Sunday.

The Irish Independent reports that the alleged victim fled the scene after the gun jammed and flagged down a passing police patroller.