Two children knocked down in Antrim 'in critical condition'

The PSNI says two children are in a critical condition after being knocked down in Co Antrim.
The collision happened on the Staffordstown Road near Randalstown, at around 4.40pm this afternoon.
The boy and girl were hit by a white Audi A3 car, which remained at the scene.
Roads in the area remain closed and diversions are in place.
#CoAntrim Staffordstown Rd #Antrim likely remain CLOSED overnight Jct Cranfield Rd/Derrygowan Rd followg earlier RTC Local diverts in place— Trafficwatch NI (@TrafficwatchNI) January 17, 2017
Staffordstown Rd in Antrim is closed in both directions following a serious road traffic collision. Please seek alternative route.— PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) January 17, 2017
