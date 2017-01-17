Two children knocked down in Antrim 'in critical condition'

The PSNI says two children are in a critical condition after being knocked down in Co Antrim.

The collision happened on the Staffordstown Road near Randalstown, at around 4.40pm this afternoon.

The boy and girl were hit by a white Audi A3 car, which remained at the scene.

Roads in the area remain closed and diversions are in place.

#CoAntrim Staffordstown Rd #Antrim likely remain CLOSED overnight Jct Cranfield Rd/Derrygowan Rd followg earlier RTC Local diverts in place — Trafficwatch NI (@TrafficwatchNI) January 17, 2017

Staffordstown Rd in Antrim is closed in both directions following a serious road traffic collision. Please seek alternative route. — PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) January 17, 2017

More as we get it…