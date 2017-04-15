Home»Breaking News»ireland

Two charged in connection with death of Irishman in Manchester

Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 08:27 pm

Two men have been charged in connection with the death of a 20-year-old man in Manchester city centre.

Dylan Crawford was reportedly found unconscious in Spear Street in the early hours of Wednesday and was later taken to Manchester Royal Infirmary.

A post-mortem examination was inconclusive as inquiries continue to establish the cause of death of Mr Crawford, from Killygordon, Co Donegal.

Dylan Crawford

Today, a spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police said: "Two men have been charged in connection with the investigation into the death of Dylan Crawford.

"Ibrahim Amin, 38, of no fixed address, has been charged with theft and Abdi Hassan, 32, of no fixed address, has been charged with handling a stolen card and fraud."

She said both were remanded into custody to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

