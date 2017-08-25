Home»Breaking News»ireland

Two arrested in connection with alleged loyalist paramilitary activity in Derry

Friday, August 25, 2017 - 09:51 pm

Two men have been arrested in connection with violent loyalist paramilitary activity in Derry, the PSNI has said.

A 21-year-old man was detained in the city by detectives from the Criminal Investigation Branch in connection to a number of terrorism offences, including a shooting incident at a house in the Bonds Street area on the evening of December 20 2016.

The male occupant escaped injury when shots were fired through the window.

A 44-year-old man was arrested in Belfast on suspicion of a number of other terrorism offences.

Both men were taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning. The 44-year-old was later released.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Someone in Ireland has won €500,000 in last night's EuroMillions Plus draw

Gardaí arrest man in Co Carlow after finding €1.2m in his car

Postmasters left with no choice but to shut post offices says TD

Delayed fire safety report an ‘insult’ to residents of estate that lost 6 homes in blaze


Today's Stories

Calls for Ireland to establish a national space agency

Search for suitable ‘injecting room’ site in Dublin

Family seeks answers over father’s death

No seat on bus for 2,000 pupils

Lifestyle

Restaurant Review: Gregan’s Castle, Corkscrew Hill, Ballyvaughan, Co Clare

Ask Audrey: Priests get territorial if you tell them you fancy a nun

It’s been quite a journey for Game of Thrones' definitive characters

GameTech: Uncharted territory looks very familiar

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 23, 2017

    • 7
    • 19
    • 30
    • 31
    • 37
    • 42
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 