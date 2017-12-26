Two arrested after stolen-car drama in Belfast

A man has been arrested over suspected dangerous driving after four cars were damaged in Belfast.

A stolen Ford Kuga was driven recklessly and at speed near Ardoyne shops and on the Crumlin Road this afternoon, police said.

Inspector Paul Noble said a 24-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle-taking, causing injury.

A second man aged 21 was also detained on suspicion of a number of offences including burglary, dangerous driving and driving when unfit through drink or drugs.

He was treated in hospital for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

The inspector said: "This type of criminal activity can have a devastating and detrimental impact on innocent people in the area and these 'death drivers' are not wanted in the north Belfast community.

"They have no thought for local people or for the consequences of their actions.

"Police have worked and will continue to work with community and criminal justice partners to take stolen cars off the streets, arrest offenders and bring them before the courts."

SDLP Cllr Paul McCusker said car crime devastated families, leaving people without loved ones and others with life-altering injuries.

"Communities across the Oldpark area, in particular, have been subject to a marked increase in car crime and reckless driving.

"This needs to stop before we're dealing with another death on our roads.

"I recently raised this with senior police and I am calling on the PSNI to do more to prevent this happening again.

"This behaviour is totally unacceptable and we need to do more to target these thugs who think it's OK to drive recklessly in stolen vehicles."