Home»Breaking News»ireland

Two arrested after €4.5m land and forestry fraud discovery

Tuesday, February 07, 2017 - 06:56 am

Gardaí have uncovered a €4.5m land and forestry fraud scheme.

Two men have been arrested after the scheme was discovered by gardaí from the National Economic Crime Bureau.

The men in their 40s are being questioned at Bray and Dún Laoghaire Garda Stations.

RTÉ reports that detectives have discovered over 200 people from all over Europe who have been deceived into buying the same plots of land in Roscommon and Laois.

One of the victims of the scam, who thought they were buying land, brought the alleged fraud to the attention of gardaí. It is reported that the investors were told the value of the land would double in around five years.

Investors paid between €20,000 and €30,000 for the plots.

The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau has frozen a significant amount of money held in Irish banks and gardaí have said that more fraud victims may come forward.

The two men arrested are being detained under alleged investment fraud offences and money laundering legislation and will either be charged or released later today.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS land and forestry fraud, fraud, crime, land,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Viewers shocked as people on hospital waiting lists often consider suicide

Nursing talks with HSE and Department of Health reach an impasse

Council members walk out of meeting in protest at Obamas' Freedom of the City award

Ryanair: Second cabin bags could be scrapped as passengers abuse carry on allowance


Today's Stories

Senior Kinahan criminal arrested in botched Dutch hit

Six major movie studios battle digital piracy

Ian Bailey: Mental torture never ends

28% of kids engage with strangers online

Lifestyle

How to keep your kids safe online

MAKING CENTS: Know the scams and be wary of tempting online offers

Guitar virtuoso Preston Reed plucks up front row appeal

Alice Lowe stars in Prevenge: The mother of all horror revenge films

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Sunday, February 05, 2017

    • 10
    • 21
    • 22
    • 26
    • 42
    • 46
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 