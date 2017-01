Two boys in Dublin have taken the honour of being the first babies of 2017.

The twins were born just one second after midnight in the Rotunda Hospital.

Mum doesn't want any publicity and there's no word yet on the twins' names, but both she and the boys are said to be doing well.

A 7lb 15oz baby girl was the Rotunda Hospital's second delivery in 2017. Her parents are from Clonsilla in Dublin 15. Photo: Peter Houlihan

