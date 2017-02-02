TWEETS: Rising tides lead to spot flooding in Cork

Cork has once again fallen foul of rising tides as parts of the city centre have begun to flood.

The city council issued a tidal flood alert for 9.04am this morning.

At high tide in #Cork. Water on streets along the quays; otherwise no significant flooding. Whatever comes now is down to surge. @rtenews pic.twitter.com/1pv0gPIWJe — Paschal Sheehy (@PaschalSheehy) February 2, 2017

Parts of Lapp's Quay, Morrison's Island and Father Matthew Quay have already begun to flood.

#CorkFloods Flooding at Father Matthew Quay. Image: Alan G. pic.twitter.com/5ZuwJHXMar — Cork Safety Alerts (@CorkSafetyAlert) February 2, 2017

Some water beginning to spill onto the streets in #Cork. But, despite #flood warnings, people continue to park on the quays. @rtenews pic.twitter.com/VZIPLOykcf — Paschal Sheehy (@PaschalSheehy) February 2, 2017

Cork wasn't the only place to get hammered with rising waters, check out this video from Clontarf this afternoon.

Outside of the city, rising water levels have led to road coverage in Middleton.