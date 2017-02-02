Home»Breaking News»ireland

TWEETS: Rising tides lead to spot flooding in Cork

Thursday, February 02, 2017 - 09:13 am

Cork has once again fallen foul of rising tides as parts of the city centre have begun to flood.

The city council issued a tidal flood alert for 9.04am this morning.

Parts of Lapp's Quay, Morrison's Island and Father Matthew Quay have already begun to flood.

Cork wasn't the only place to get hammered with rising waters, check out this video from Clontarf this afternoon.

Outside of the city, rising water levels have led to road coverage in Middleton.

