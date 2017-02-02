TWEETS: Rising tides lead to spot flooding in Cork

Cork has once again fallen foul of rising tides as parts of the city centre have begun to flood.
The city council issued a tidal flood alert for 9.04am this morning.
Bus driving down Lapp's Quay. @CorkEveningEcho #Cork #CorkCity pic.twitter.com/wRVFxrQfjr— Robert McNamara (@whatrobdidnext) February 2, 2017
At high tide in #Cork. Water on streets along the quays; otherwise no significant flooding. Whatever comes now is down to surge. @rtenews pic.twitter.com/1pv0gPIWJe— Paschal Sheehy (@PaschalSheehy) February 2, 2017
Parts of Lapp's Quay, Morrison's Island and Father Matthew Quay have already begun to flood.
#CorkFloods Flooding at Father Matthew Quay. Image: Alan G. pic.twitter.com/5ZuwJHXMar— Cork Safety Alerts (@CorkSafetyAlert) February 2, 2017
Flooding on Lapp's Quay. Some brave souls have actually parked here. @CorkEveningEcho #Cork #CorkCity pic.twitter.com/TkVGpDqPdt— Robert McNamara (@whatrobdidnext) February 2, 2017
Again ..... @irishexaminer @corkcitycouncil @GreatFoodCork @CorkChamber #cork #corkflood pic.twitter.com/tD30YUjTgF— Les Gourmandises (@LGourmandises) February 2, 2017
Slowly starting to flood at George's/Union Quay #cork pic.twitter.com/rVdSRj6685— Fiona O'Regan (@FiMacD) February 2, 2017
Union Quay, near Copley St. #Cork #CorkCity @CorkEveningEcho pic.twitter.com/oSMV6HZ3fc— Robert McNamara (@whatrobdidnext) February 2, 2017
Some water beginning to spill onto the streets in #Cork. But, despite #flood warnings, people continue to park on the quays. @rtenews pic.twitter.com/VZIPLOykcf— Paschal Sheehy (@PaschalSheehy) February 2, 2017
Cork wasn't the only place to get hammered with rising waters, check out this video from Clontarf this afternoon.
Outside of the city, rising water levels have led to road coverage in Middleton.
#CorkFloods Bailick Road, Midleton. pic.twitter.com/XJotHJJMkT— Cork Safety Alerts (@CorkSafetyAlert) February 2, 2017