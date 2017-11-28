Home»Breaking News»ireland

TV licence fees could be going up

Tuesday, November 28, 2017 - 07:15 am

Our TV licence fees could be going up and Revenue could be taking over the collection of fees from An Post.

They are among the recommendations to be made to Cabinet today in a new report on the funding of Public Service Broadcasting, which advises on how to avoid TV licence fee evasion and raise an extra €30m a year.

These reportedly include the Revenue taking over the fee collection from An Post and satellite providers paying retransmission fees to RTE and TV3.

Last week, the Communications Minister Denis Naughten ruled out introducing a laptop levy instead of the licence fee.


KEYWORDS

TV Licencerevenue

