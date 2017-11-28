Home»Breaking News»ireland

Tusla launch online toolkit for practitioners

Tuesday, November 28, 2017 - 07:55 am

Tusla says children and families will benefit from social workers using a more evidence-based approach.

The Child and Family Agency is launching an online toolkit for practitioners today which will see them apply prior knowledge in their day-to-day work.

It will focus on key themes like child development, and separation and loss.

It will enable workers to see what has been proven to be good for children and what is harmful.

Tusla's Cormac Quinlan says it means the interventions should be more appropriate.

"They should be more informed, it'll bring confidence to the decision-making process," he said.

"So things that staff are already telling us, who have comlpeted the programme, is that it's increasing confidence in their decision-making.

"We're getting positive feedback even from judges in terms of the quality of our reports.

"I think what children should expect is a much more informed social work intervention and a much more respective and confident work staff."


KEYWORDS

Tusla

More in this Section

3,000 welcomes to our newest Irish citizens

Man in 70s dies in crash between car and bus in Cork

Two women attacked by seagull in Dublin

Central Bank to reveal review of mortgage lending rules


Today's Stories

3,000 welcomes to our newest Irish citizens

Department reform needs to be proactive, not reactive

Truancy case goes to Supreme Court

Raid victims demand justice reform

Lifestyle

The Butter Exchange Band will go marching far into the future

Online Lives: Adam Coleman - Fashion and social issues blogger

Christmas brings festive songs whether you want a Silent Night or not

The islands of Ireland: A Rising tide and the arrival of the Aud at Illauntannig

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 25, 2017

    • 4
    • 16
    • 18
    • 24
    • 32
    • 35
    • 46

Full Lotto draw results »