Tusla launch online toolkit for practitioners

Tusla says children and families will benefit from social workers using a more evidence-based approach.

The Child and Family Agency is launching an online toolkit for practitioners today which will see them apply prior knowledge in their day-to-day work.

It will focus on key themes like child development, and separation and loss.

It will enable workers to see what has been proven to be good for children and what is harmful.

Tusla's Cormac Quinlan says it means the interventions should be more appropriate.

"They should be more informed, it'll bring confidence to the decision-making process," he said.

"So things that staff are already telling us, who have comlpeted the programme, is that it's increasing confidence in their decision-making.

"We're getting positive feedback even from judges in terms of the quality of our reports.

"I think what children should expect is a much more informed social work intervention and a much more respective and confident work staff."