Home»Breaking News»ireland

Tusla inspects 2,000 early years services in 2015

Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 11:25 am

The Child and Family Agency Tusla says it inspected more than 2,000 early years services in 2015.

The body has released its report for the year in which it received 258 complaints and embarked on two prosecutions.

The report outlines the activities of the Inspectorate which is tasked with inspecting pre-schools, play groups, nurseries, crèches, day-care and similar services which cater for children up to six years old.

Brian Lee, Tusla Director of Quality Assurance, said “Tusla, through its Early Years Inspectorate, is the statutory regulator of early years services in Ireland and is responsible for promoting and monitoring the safety and quality of children’s care in early years services in accordance with the Government’s regulations."

"While we identified a lot of good practice and there were high levels of overall compliance with the regulations, it is clear that there are still some areas that require further attention and improvement on the part of early years services."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS tusla, early years,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Opponents of interconnector project vow to keep fighting

Man hospitalised after Belfast Christmas market stabbing

Ferries cancelled and UK flights in doubt due to weather conditions

Irish Rail strongly criticised by regulator CRR


Today's Stories

€1.98m settlement over boy’s birth

Developer plans third largest Cork hotel at €25m cost

Spike in road deaths blamed on fewer Garda checkpoints

Gardaí to investigate sexual abuse claims at creche

Lifestyle

Colette Sheridan's arts highlights of 2016

Sherlock strikes again with new series set to be darker than ever

How not to make a meal out of cooking Christmas dinner for the first time

New exhibition in Cork looks at relationship between food and feeling

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

    • 6
    • 10
    • 23
    • 28
    • 37
    • 41
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 