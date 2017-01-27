Trump suggests EU held up plans for Doonbeg resort

Donald Trump has cited planning problems with his Doonbeg resort as a reason why Brexit will good for the UK.

During a meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May, the US President said that leaving the EU will be a "tremendous asset" for Britain, because it won’t be constrained by EU laws.

Although European Directives are implemented through our legislation, the European Union does not have any direct involvement in the Irish planning process.

But Mr Trump suggested that the EU held up his plans for his Clare resort, without mentioning it by name.

"I had a very bad experience... I have something in another country and getting the approvals from Europe was very, very tough. Getting the approvals from the country was fast, easy and efficient."