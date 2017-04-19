Home»Breaking News»ireland

Truck jackknifes on M50 ramp

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 - 06:07 pm

An articulated truck has jackknifed at a busy junction on the M50 this evening.

The incident occurred at Junction Five in Finglas, on the ramp to the N2.

It happened shortly after 4pm.

Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene.

It is unclear if anyone has been injured.

The AA has warned that delays are to be expected.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS truck, m50, dublin, traffic,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Over 18,000 people sign petition to block Sister of Charity ownership of maternity hospital

Residential prices around the country jump, according to latest CSO figures

Report reveals how Irish teenagers feel and perform as compared to peers across the world

Iarnród Éireann shares terrifying near miss to highlight dangers of cutting across tracks


Today's Stories

33m people go through Irish airports in 10% rise

Works starts on €17m office scheme in Limerick

Publication of Rescue 116 cockpit recording unacceptable, say pilots

Developers of laundry in Cork must check for graves

Lifestyle

Being eco-friendly has never been more fashionable

GAMETECH: Getting nimble with Thimble

Handsome Devil is in the detail for John Butler

Ronald McDonald House is home away from home for families with hospitalised kids

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 15, 2017

    • 7
    • 9
    • 16
    • 26
    • 40
    • 45
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 