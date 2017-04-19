Truck jackknifes on M50 ramp

An articulated truck has jackknifed at a busy junction on the M50 this evening.
The incident occurred at Junction Five in Finglas, on the ramp to the N2.
It happened shortly after 4pm.
#M50 J5 Finglas Southbound to N2 now open but Northbound M50 to N2 ramp remains closed due to HGV incident #Dublin #fire #traffic pic.twitter.com/Wci05CPqSg— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) April 19, 2017
Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene.
It is unclear if anyone has been injured.
The AA has warned that delays are to be expected.
Delays #M50 NB J5 Finglas to #N2 on ramp due to a jack knifed HGV. @M50Dublin on scene @aaroadwatch @LiveDrive #Dublin #fire #traffic pic.twitter.com/sQ67YcPOOc— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) April 19, 2017