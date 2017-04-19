Truck jackknifes on M50 ramp

An articulated truck has jackknifed at a busy junction on the M50 this evening.

The incident occurred at Junction Five in Finglas, on the ramp to the N2.

It happened shortly after 4pm.

#M50 J5 Finglas Southbound to N2 now open but Northbound M50 to N2 ramp remains closed due to HGV incident #Dublin #fire #traffic pic.twitter.com/Wci05CPqSg — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) April 19, 2017

Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene.

It is unclear if anyone has been injured.

The AA has warned that delays are to be expected.