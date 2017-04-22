Home»Breaking News»ireland

Truck and 3 cars involved in 'serious' crash on Cork's N40

Saturday, April 22, 2017 - 01:32 pm

A "serious" crash on the N40 link road near Mahon Point is causing traffic jams in the area.

According to Gardaí the incident involved a truck and three cars and was "quite serious."

It is not yet known if there are any injuries as an assessment is still being carried out, but a Garda source said it was "likely."

Ambulance, fire services and Gardaí are at the scene and the road has been reduced to one lane heading west on the N40, out of the Jack Lynch tunnel.

On the scene, witnesses say both sides of the N40 is caught in traffic jams.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS crash, cork, traffic, mahon point,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Gardaí seek assistance in locating missing man in Dublin

Labour calls for health minister to publish NMH deal with Sisters of Charity

Man dies after parachute jump from cliff in Clare

Senator O'Riordain calls for legalisation of cannabis


Today's Stories

Leo Varadkar’s pension plan for ‘second class sector’

Call for campaign to tackle alcohol in pregnancy

Lay-led prayer trials in Limerick

After raising €4m cystic fibrosis charity says it needs no more money

Lifestyle

Report: Will mechanical harvesting of seaweed lead to ecological disaster?

Ask Audrey: You’re in Kerry. No one will notice if you thump your chest and roar “Me You Sex Now!”

Terry George: 'There was no way I was doing a propaganda thing'

Senita Appiakorang finding her place in the identity parade

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

    • 8
    • 18
    • 23
    • 29
    • 30
    • 31
    • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 