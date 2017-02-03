Trolley Watch: 57 fewer patients waiting for hospital beds today

There are 460 people waiting for beds in hospitals around the country today, a reduction of 57 since yesterday.

Of those waiting, 330 are on hospital trolleys, while 130 wait in overflow wards, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

Beaumont Hospital has the highest number on their waiting list, with 43 people. Cork University Hospital is in second place, with 37 people waiting for beds.

University Hospital Limerick has 35 people on trolleys.

Seven hospitals currently have no patients on their waiting lists, including Cavan General Hospital and Mid Western Regional Hospital, Ennis.