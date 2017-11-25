Home»Breaking News»ireland

Tributes paid as Biddy White Lennon passes away

Saturday, November 25, 2017 - 02:52 pm

Tributes are pouring in for author and actress Biddy White Lennon who has passed away.

She became a household name in the 60s and 70s when she played Maggie in Irish soap The Riordans.

More recently, she was a judge on TV3's Bake Off.


