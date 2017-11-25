Tributes paid as Biddy White Lennon passes away

Tributes are pouring in for author and actress Biddy White Lennon who has passed away.
Biddy White Lennon RIP#Maggie #TheRiordans pic.twitter.com/WFKLiADmjP— KillianM2 Youtube (@KillianM2) November 25, 2017
She became a household name in the 60s and 70s when she played Maggie in Irish soap The Riordans.
More recently, she was a judge on TV3's Bake Off.
Farewell Biddy White Lennon. I will miss your great wit & wisdom and your many thoughtful kindnesses to me. Ireland has lost a fearless advocate of real food. She spoke truth to power wherever she went with disarming charm. It’s so hard to say goodbye. https://t.co/GF9DG7wUEe— Ross Golden Bannon (@goldenshots) November 25, 2017
I’m devastated to hear that the beautiful and passionate Biddy White Lennon has left us - she was an amazing inspiration when we started @FoodAndWineMag Reataurant of the Year #MissedbyusAll #Raiseaglass @foodguild @EurotoquesIrl https://t.co/LLLFN12ecl— Norah Casey (@NorahCasey) November 24, 2017
Very sad to hear of the passing of my Bake Off companion and judge Biddy White Lennon. We all loved her.— Anna Nolan (@annanolan70) November 25, 2017
RIP Biddy White Lennon AKA Maggie Riordan. Remembering her enforced phantom pregnancy. From my well-selling book From Clery's Clock To Wanderly Wagon. (Title enforced on author by publisher.) pic.twitter.com/KAwiCAHMHk— Damian Corless (@DamianCorless) November 25, 2017