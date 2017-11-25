Tributes paid as Biddy White Lennon passes away

Tributes are pouring in for author and actress Biddy White Lennon who has passed away.

She became a household name in the 60s and 70s when she played Maggie in Irish soap The Riordans.

More recently, she was a judge on TV3's Bake Off.

Farewell Biddy White Lennon. I will miss your great wit & wisdom and your many thoughtful kindnesses to me. Ireland has lost a fearless advocate of real food. She spoke truth to power wherever she went with disarming charm. It’s so hard to say goodbye. https://t.co/GF9DG7wUEe — Ross Golden Bannon (@goldenshots) November 25, 2017

I’m devastated to hear that the beautiful and passionate Biddy White Lennon has left us - she was an amazing inspiration when we started @FoodAndWineMag Reataurant of the Year #MissedbyusAll #Raiseaglass @foodguild @EurotoquesIrl https://t.co/LLLFN12ecl — Norah Casey (@NorahCasey) November 24, 2017

Very sad to hear of the passing of my Bake Off companion and judge Biddy White Lennon. We all loved her. — Anna Nolan (@annanolan70) November 25, 2017