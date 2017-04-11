Home»Breaking News»ireland

Trial of Kilkenny man accused of murdering widow pensioner 30 years ago hears closing speeches

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 - 11:41 am

Closing speeches have begun in the trial of a Kilkenny man accused of murdering a widow pensioner thirty years ago.

John Joseph Malone, who is from Newpark, denies beating and strangling 69-year-old Nancy Smyth at her home on Wolfe Tone Street in 1987.

The prosecuting barrister Sean Gillane began his closing address by saying “the passage of time doesn’t lessen the importance of Nancy’s death” and he said what happened to her “cannot be allowed fade into the mists of time.

John Joe Malone was arrested three days after the 69-year-old’s body was taken from her burning house on Wolfe Tone St. in Kilkenny city.

John Joseph Malone

Aside from being placed at the scene that night, there was no other evidence linking Mr. Malone to the murder and he was released.

The investigation then ran into the sand until a woman called Eileen Kelly came forward in 2005 to say he told her he killed her.

Several others came forward with similar evidence following a Crimecall reconstruction seven years later.

Mr. Gillane said justice in this case is the delivery of the verdict that Mr. Malone murdered Nancy Smyth and finished by saying that on the night in question, he was heard shouting “I’ll f**king get you” and it is the prosecution’s case that he delivered on that promise.

