Home»Breaking News»ireland

Tree Throwing Championship to take place this Sunday

Friday, January 06, 2017 - 05:41 pm

The annual Irish Christmas Tree Throwing Championship takes place at Active Ennis Tim Smyth Park, Co Clare, this Sunday, January 8.

Members of the public are invited to attempt to break a unique Guinness World Record between 1pm and 3pm.

Christmas trees can be dropped off for recycling at the same time.

Organised by Clare County Council in conjunction with Active Ennis Sports and Leisure Facilities, the sixth annual event is a novel way to turn Christmas tree recycling into a sport, while at the same time raise funds for a needy cause with this year’s proceeds going to Rape Crisis Midwest.

The Championship, which is based on age-old lumberjack traditions, sees members of the public competing to achieve the longest distance for throwing a standard 1.5 metre tree.

There will be trophies for the longest throw in various age categories with a trophy for the overall champion. Every participant will also be entered into a draw to win one year family membership at Active Ennis Leisure Complex.

Limerick man John O'Dea last year reclaimed the Irish Christmas Tree Throwing Championship title when he threw his Christmas tree a winning distance of 8.6 metres, an Irish record he first set in 2014.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS christmas, christmas tree, clare, recycling, tree throwing championship,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

HSE: Extra beds are part of Winter Initiative Plan

Gardaí concerned about woman missing from Portlaoise

Fire crews tackle thatch cottage blaze in Co Clare

Elderly and 'at risk groups' urged to get vaccinated against flu


Today's Stories

Donations follow a good deed for Cork family

Shooting of Killarney red deer to be restricted

'He should be a priority being a cancer patient, but he’s just a number, simple as'

25 Goal jobs to go after ‘tough’ year

Lifestyle

Meet some of Ireland's homegrown heroes

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

New talent show offers a long career rather than five minutes of fame

Indoor spin class will make you feel like you're cycling around the great outdoors

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 04, 2017

    • 6
    • 10
    • 19
    • 21
    • 43
    • 44
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 