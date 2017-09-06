Traveller Kathleen Lawrence speaks out about 'awful' school experience

A Dublin woman has spoken out about her "awful" experience growing up in school as a member of the Travelling community, writes Ciara Phelan.

Kathleen Lawrence said she was bullied in school and discriminated against by teachers who handed her a colouring book while the rest of the class was taught Irish, something that Kathleen says has stopped her from becoming a primary school teacher.

She explained to Ryan Tubridy on RTÉ Radio that she was taunted and called a "knacker" and bullied by girls in school who "pushed her to the ground" and "kicked" her which resulted in her leaving school at the age of 15.

Kathleen pictured with Ryan today.

Kathleen explained how members of the Travelling community were put into one room together without being assessed to see if they needed extra help.

"When I was out in the playground, I was playing with other Travellers so I only had to suffer through the class time," she said.

"Each day, all of the Travellers were brought out of the mainstream classes, without assessment and put in for an hour every day into a class specifically for Travellers.

"No one assessed me to see if I even needed that extra help and this is how I look at it, if a child needs extra help in school, that's fine but assess them for that need is and find out what kind of resources are needed to help them with it.

"When everyone was learning Irish, I was given a colouring book and told that I didn't need to learn Irish.

"At the time, I didn't know any different, I thought it was cool that I just had to colour this in while they did work.

"Looking back at it now, they (teachers) didn't expect me to do anything, the opinion I get now is because I'm a Traveller it was like 'what's the point in educating her?'."

While at school, Kathleen was told she was "stupid" by a teacher because she was unable to understand the language in the book, Jane Eyre.

Determined not to ever be called stupid again, Kathleen spoke of how she sat down with a dictionary to learn the words she didn't know in the book.

"I would mark out (the words) and I would learn them. I'm almost 32 and I was 11 years of age when that happened me and that is something that has stayed with me," she said.

"I wanted to make sure no one could ever call me stupid again."

Kathleen married at the age of 18 but her marriage came to an end eight years later and has said despite not adhering to Traveller tradition of having a family at a young age, she counts her marriage breakdown as a blessing from God.

Kathleen took up a jobbridge internship which she said was "not pleasant" after it was discovered she was a member of the Travelling community and she believes she was pushed out because of her background.

"I started volunteering for a Traveller organisation and really enjoyed it. Then a position came up in Pavee Point and I applied and talked myself into the job," she said.

"When I started there, I was speaking to a lady over education and she told me that I should go to college, that I'd be well able for it.

"Eventually I started looking into courses and I started thinking about what I could do. At the time, the only place that was accepting late applications was Maynooth University and it turned out to be the best thing that could have happened to me because the support I got there was amazing."

Kathleen who started studying an Arts degree at the university switched to studying law but said her dreams of becoming a primary school teacher were shattered because she did not have a basic understanding of Irish.

"I started off the Arts degree studying economics, sociology and history. I said I'd do the undergraduate course and then a masters in teaching," she said.

"These possibilities opened up and I switched from history to law. I ended up studying a BA in Law and by the time I got to second year, being a secondary school teacher was not on the cards for me because I didn't have a basic understanding of Irish.

"What that teacher did when I was 10-years-old cut off a path for me.

"I decided that human rights was the best way to go and I can now actually fight for people's rights as opposed to fighting for what's right and wrong."

Last November, while in her final year at Maynooth she received an email about the Washington Ireland programme. She applied and became an intern in Capitol Hill where she worked closely with congressman Brendan Boyle and said it has been a "life changing" experience.

"I had to pinch myself and tell myself that I was in America and I actually made proper friendships with settled people," she said.

Kathleen still works with Pavee Point part time and next year she hopes to do her Masters in Human Rights and Criminal Justice.

