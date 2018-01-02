Home»Breaking News»ireland

Transport Minister to bring in higher penalty points for speeding

Tuesday, January 02, 2018 - 09:00 am

The Transport Minister says he wants to bring in higher penalty points as soon as possible.

Shane Ross thinks the faster people drive the more penalty points they should get.

His comments are in response to the latest road safety figures which show there has been a drop in the number of deaths on our roads.

158 people died on Irish roads in 2017, 15% less than the previous year.

Minister Ross says we now need to treat speeding like drink driving.

He said: "What I hope to do this year is to intoduce a bill which attacks speed in a similar way to alcohol.

"The amount over the speed limit people go, the more penalty points (they will get) - which will leave them much closer to disqualification."

- Digital Desk


