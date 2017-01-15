Home»Breaking News»ireland

Transport Minister brands Road Safety Authority as 'amateurish'

Sunday, January 15, 2017 - 09:54 am

The Transport Minister Shane Ross has described the Road Safety Authority as "amateurish".

The claim was made in correspondence with the RSA chairperson Liz O'Donnell that has been published in today's Sunday Independent.

In one email, the Transport Minister also claimed the Authority was "cavalier" in its approach to detail.

In response, Liz O'Donnell said the Minister's comments were "ill-judged and offensive".

The exchange centred on the Minister's decision to reduce the number of directors on the board of the Road Safety Authority.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

No winner of Lotto jackpot

Gardaí hunt gang targeting Cork homes in spate of burglaries

Bus Éireann 'making all efforts to ensure no passengers are discommoded'

Gardaí arrest uninsured motorist driving five times over legal alcohol limit


Today's Stories

Club shaft embedded in golfer’s head after holiday taxi crash in Spain

John Halligan to marry partner in Cork

Boy left brain damaged, blind at birth to get €1.35m

James Reilly rectifies receipt row after referral

Lifestyle

Meet the Irish fashion designers making an impact around the world

Having a magical time in Iceland - without breaking the bank

This much I know: Cormac Ó hEadhra, radio presenter

The fit foodie: Energy balls and embracing extra veggies

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 