Tragedy as Kerry scientist drowns while swimming abroad

University College Cork and Cork Institute of Technology have expressed sympathy to the family of a young microbiologist who died following a drowning accident in the Netherlands, writes Evelyn Ring.

Alan Lucid, 28, from Knockane, Ballyheigue, Co Kerry, worked as a research assistant in the School of Food and Nutritional Sciences in UCC. He also lectured part-time at the Cork Institute of Technology.

Irishman Alan Lucid, who drowned off coast of the Netherlands, with his girlfriend Lisa O'Sullivan.

He had been staying in Egmond aan Zee where he was attending a symposium on lactic acid bacteria. After attending a party on Wednesday night, he joined a group who went swimming.

The alarm was raised just after 3am on Thursday when members of the group realised he was missing. A rescue boat had just been launched when he was found following a shoreline search. Attempts to revive him failed.

UCC said it was deeply saddened to learn of Mr Lucid’s death and a book of condolences will open in the Honan Chapel on Monday. CIT will also open a book of condolences in the foyer area of the CREATE building on Monday.

Head of the Department of Biological Sciences at CIT, Dr Brendan O’Connell said it was with deep regret he heard of the death.

Mr Lucid’s long-time partner, Lisa O’Sullivan, is a student at CIT and is studying fora PhD in biological sciences. The couple had been together for seven years.

Cllr John Lucid (FF) said his cousin was the youngest of a family of eight children.

“His parents, John and Bridie, could not be more upset; it is such a shock,” he said. “He really enjoyed what he was doing, and his family was very proud of his achievements.”

Family members flew to the Netherlands yesterday to make arrangements to bring him home.

This story first appeared in the Irish Examiner.