Home»Breaking News»ireland

Tory remainer obtains Irish passport to stay an EU citizen

Tuesday, September 05, 2017 - 07:12 am

A Conservative MEP who describes himself as a "passionate Remainer" has secured an Irish passport following the UK's decision to leave the European Union.

Charles Tannock, who is one of eight politicians representing the capital in Brussels and Strasbourg, said that while he loved his country of birth, he wanted to distance himself "from shameful aspects of Brexit".

Mr Tannock, an MEP for London since 1999, qualifies for an Irish passport as his grandmother was born in Dublin in 1895, the Irish Times said.

He told the paper: "I wanted to feel fully European and be reassured I would remain an EU citizen.

"It is more a statement of my EU and Irish heritage and loyalty. I believe that you can be loyal to more than one country, you can love different things in different ways.

"I love being European, I love being Irish, I love being British and I don't see any incompatibility between them.

"Having an Irish passport made me feel a lot better psychologically to be honest."

He added that he was "seriously considering" whether to renew his British passport should the country head in a "very hostile direction" towards Europe after Britain leaves the 27-member bloc.

Mr Tannock said the he deeply regretted the 52-48 split in favour of Brexit, adding it was a "slim majority on a broad franchise", and the campaign was filled with what he deemed false promises.

AP


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

IBTS denies there is a delay in transgender donors giving blood

Study finds Irish winters can be bad for our bones, but there is a solution

Dr Eva Orsmond left 'humbled' and 'shocked' after examining Ireland's health divide

Arlene Foster warns over powersharing talks as James Brokenshire meets parties


Today's Stories

County seeks legal advice on city limits

Small tax cuts on the cards

Siptu demands Celtic Tiger-era buildings are assessed to prevent an Irish Grenfell Tower tragedy

Commissioner faces renewed pressure after holiday

Lifestyle

Mum-of-seven shares her top parenting tips

How Alison Spittle deals with her anxiety through stand-up comedy

The Islands of Ireland: If island voices could speak

Mountain man Simon Yates remembers over three decades on mountains and ice caps

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 02, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 18
    • 23
    • 28
    • 40
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 