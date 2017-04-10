Home»Breaking News»ireland

Top promoter supports moves aimed at tackling ticket touts

Monday, April 10, 2017

Comments made by one of Ireland's top music promoters calling for the regulation of ticket sales have been welcomed today.

Akin Promotions chief Peter Aiken expressed concern about the selling of tickets on secondary websites such as Seatwave and GetMeIn.

"The minute tickets go on sale they go on Seatwave," he told the Irish Times.

"You’ve got to remember that a lot of those tickets you see are people speculating. They don’t actually have tickets."

He added: "Promoters are guaranteeing vast sums of money bringing these artists in and yet vast sums of money can be made on the back of other people’s endeavour, particularly the artists as well.”

A number of tickets appeared on these websites for Croke Park and 3Arena concerts this summer.

Sinn Féin TD Maurice Quinlivan says it reflects "badly" on the industry.

Mr Aiken has said that he would support a private members Bill aimed at outlawing ticket touting.

Seatwave has previously stated that most of its tickets come originally from Ticketmaster and other legitimate websites.

