Today marks year since Regency Hotel shooting

Sunday, February 05, 2017 - 08:01 am

Today marks one year since the Regency Hotel shooting in Dublin.

33-year-old David Byrne was killed in the attack which escalated gangland crime in the capital.

The shooting happened on a Friday afternoon during a boxing weigh in.

It comes as the Tánaiste and Justice Minister, Frances Fitzgerald, has warned the Kinahan cartel and other crime gangs that they "will not win".

The shooting marked an escalation of the Kinahan-Hutch feud, which has claimed the lives at least 10 other people.

Over the past 12 months, Gardaí have made drug seizures totaling more than €64m and confiscated 456 firearms - including 36 sub-machine guns and assault rifles.

Garda Commissioner Noirín O’Sullivan says the seizures and 'covert disruptive actions' have saved lives.

The Tánaiste, meanwhile, says the Government and the Gardaí will not give up.

"These gangs think they're above the law," she said. "Individuals sometimes think they're above the law.

"The message from me and from Government is that no-one is above the law. It may take time but you will not win, and there is no let up - we will be relentless in doing everything that is necessary."

