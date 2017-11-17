Home»Breaking News»ireland

Ticket reselling site say proposed laws against touting ’doomed to fail’

Friday, November 17, 2017 - 08:54 am

The head of a ticket reselling site says proposed laws aimed at tackling ticket touting are doomed to fail.

Draft laws propose banning the resale of concert and match tickets for 10% above their face value.

Stubhub Ireland says half of all tickets sold on secondary sites go for less than what they’re worth.

But country manager Wayne Grierson says the public does have the right to know how many tickets are allocated for general sale.

"The consumer doesn’t know actually ’what is my chance to buy a ticket?’," Mr Grierson said.

"If its capacity is 10,000 let’s say for example, is there 10,000 tickets? Was there 2,000 tickets?

"You know, to give that sense will actually give you an idea is there high demand and no supply? Then there is going to be a lot of unhappy customers at that point in time."


