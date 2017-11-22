Threshold claims Ireland 'returning to slum-type accommodation' as bed share goes for €250 a month

A bed share in Dublin has been rented out.

The George's Street apartment was advertised on Daft.ie and stipulated sharing a double bed with a man in his mid 20s for just €250 a month.

The advert said the letting "may require bed sharing" and was "suitable only for easy going tenants".

The listing shows a small room with just enough space for a double bed.

"I think it underlines that fact that people are just desperate to find a place to live, to put a roof over their head," said Diarmuid O'Sullivan from the housing charity Threshold.

"The fact that in this particular situation someone has actually agreed to let the property and agreed to actually share a bed with a stranger underlines the severity and the extent of the problem that we're facing."

Mr O'Sullivan said it was unacceptable.

He said: "We are returning to slum-type accommodation. In certain situations there is a real problem in relation to standards in private rented accommodation and also in relation to overcrowding.

"So it's certainly something that needs urgent attention by the Government."