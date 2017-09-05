Home»Breaking News»ireland

Three stabbed in slash hook attack in estate in Cork

Tuesday, September 05, 2017 - 11:26 pm

A man has been left with serious injuries after three men were stabbed at a house in Ballincollig in Cork.

The attack occurred at around 7pm when three men, thought to be Latvian nationals, were set upon in a house at Castle Park.

According to gardaí, the three men were attacked by a gang of two or three men armed with slash hooks and knives.

It is believed the row began inside the house and spilled out onto the street where three men were stabbed.

Photo: Alan Healy

The men are believed to be from Latvia and the victims were a father and son and a family friend.

They were all rushed to the Mercy Hospital.

The son suffered serious injuries but they are understood to be not life-threatening, while the father suffered an injury to his arm. The third man was treated for stab wounds to his torso.

Gardaí sealed off the scene and began a technical examination. They are understood to be following a line of inquiry.


