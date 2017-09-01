Home»Breaking News»ireland

Three rescued from boat in difficulty off Beara Peninsula

Friday, September 01, 2017 - 05:23 pm

Castletownbere RNLI lifeboat rescued three people a boat three miles south-east of Crow Head on the Beara Peninsula this morning.

Castletownbere's lifeboat was tasked by Valentia Coastguard Radio this morning at 10.24am to go to the assistance a thirty-feet angling boat with three people aboard.

The boat had issued a call for help as it had experienced mechanical failure and was adrift.

The lifeboat, under the command of Coxswain Brian O’Driscoll, was launched on service within minutes and proceeded to the casualty approximately nine miles south west of Castletownbere harbour.

The casualty was located in fine weather conditions at 11.07am. RNLI volunteers passed a towrope to the anglers’ onboard and the lifeboat took the vessel under tow to Castletownbere.

The vessel was berthed alongside the pier in Castletownbere at 12.37pm this afternoon.


cork

