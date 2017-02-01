Home»Breaking News»ireland

Three reported to prosecutors over allegations of witness coaching at Stormont inquiry into Nama deal

Wednesday, February 01, 2017 - 10:09 pm

A former Sinn Féin Assembly member and a high-profile loyalist blogger have been reported to prosecutors in connection with allegations of witness coaching at a Stormont inquiry.

Daithi McKay, 34, and Jamie Bryson, 27, were two of three men reported to the Public Prosecution Service by detectives investigating events around Mr Bryson's appearance at the Assembly's Finance Committee last year.

Daithi McKay

The loyalist was giving evidence to the committee's inquiry into the controversial sale of the National Asset Management Agency's Northern Ireland assets to a US investment fund.

A probe was launched after the publication of leaked Twitter messages between Mr Bryson, Mr McKay and the Twitter account of Sinn Féin north Antrim activist Thomas O'Hara.

Detectives have sent files on all three men to prosecutors after questioning them individually by appointment. The PPS will decide whether a case will be pursued.

Mr McKay quit as an MLA within hours of the Twitter messages being published by a Belfast newspaper last August.

Read: Ex-SF MLA Daithi McKay quits over claims about Nama deal evidence

The Stormont Finance committee inquiry, chaired then by Mr McKay, was set up in 2015 due to political controversy over the multimillion-pound sale of Nama's property portfolio north of the border.

Nama, the so-called bad bank created by the Irish government to deal with the toxic loans of bailed-out lenders during the economic crash, sold its 800 Northern Ireland-linked properties to investment fund Cerberus for £1.2bn.

When giving evidence, Mr Bryson used Assembly privilege to name former DUP leader Peter Robinson as a beneficiary of the sale.

The then first minister of Northern Ireland strongly rejected any suggestion he had benefited from the deal. All other parties involved in the transaction have also denied wrongdoing.

PSNI Detective Superintendent Kevin Geddes said: "Detectives from the PSNI Serious Crime Branch investigating criminal allegations surrounding the giving of evidence by an individual at a Committee for Finance meeting held in Stormont on the September 23rd 2015 about Nama have conducted planned interviews with three men aged 27, 32 and 34.

"All three have been reported to the PPS for consideration for prosecution."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Nama

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Nama must stop flogging off Irish assets to vulture funds, says Shortall

Nama bosses deny 'boardroom row' over Project Eagle deal

PAC wants Nama to explain lack of notes on board meetings

Nama chiefs to answer Dáil Committee questions on Project Eagle today

More in this Section

Retired National Lottery official: No recollection telling winner to get family to sign ticket

Government beaten in vote over future of water services

Court appearance for man charged in connection with Cork drugs seizure

245,645 children under 18 living in poverty: Charity organisations react


Today's Stories

Low-fare Ireland-US flights to be announced within weeks

‘Relief’ as wind farm refused planning permission again

Father, sons, and youth up on murder charges

Dramatic surge in fines for illegal parking in Cork in 2016

Lifestyle

Theatre review: Autumn Royal, Everyman, Cork 3/5

Vintage male: This is how every man over 50 should aim to look

DEBATE: Should homework be abolished?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 