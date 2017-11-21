Home»Breaking News»ireland

Three public sector unions to merge to form 'super union'

Tuesday, November 21, 2017 - 09:28 am

A new 'super union' is to be created representing more than 80,000 public service workers.

It involves the merging of three established unions - the CPSU, Impact and the PSEU.

The new union will be known as Fórsa.

Eoin Ronayne of the CPSU, thinks there is strength in numbers.

He said: "It clearly brings focus for people who in the past have had to negotiate seperately through separate organisations.

"It should streamline the negotiation process, improve representation and move the industrial muscle there as well."

Eoin Ronayne.


More in this Section

Pamela Anderson calls on Taoiseach to 'pull up his stylish socks' and ban fur farming

Mary Lou McDonald favourite to take over Sinn Féin as contenders rule themselves out

Gardaí refuse to work at station in Sligo over 'unsafe' building condition

Data shows number of pupils completing the Leaving Cert at record level


Today's Stories

Councillor among three charged with criminal damage over street names

900 diagnosed annually with alcohol-related cancer: HSE

Ireland is eighth most expensive globally for broadband

Semen on child’s top matched accused, court hears

Lifestyle

Making Cents: Black Friday is an opportunity - but be careful

Dishing out the chores

Quietly successful: Meet the man behind ECM Records

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 18, 2017

    • 15
    • 17
    • 21
    • 24
    • 28
    • 36
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »