Three men in court charged with laundering money at Dublin car wash

Three men have appeared in court charged with laundering money at a car wash in Dublin.

It follows an investigation by Gardai into serious criminal activity.

On Saturday, Gardai from the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Special Crime Task Force stopped and searched a number of people and vehicles in Walkinstown in Dublin.

€350,000 was seized, and three men were arrested and brought to Crumlin and Ronanstown Garda Stations for questioning.

This afternoon 40-year-old Paul Carew of Saggart Court Lodge in Saggart, 39-year-old Glen Byrne from Belfry Square, Citywest Tallaght and 40-year-old Phillip O’Neill of St James Road in Greenhills all appeared before the Dublin District Court.

The court heard the three men are all charged with laundering 350 thousand euro at Dublin Auto Prestige Car Wash on the Green Hills Road in Dublin 12 on the 24th of June.

Mr O’Neill was remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court tomorrow while the two others are applying for bail this afternoon.