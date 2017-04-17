Home»Breaking News»ireland

Three men due in court after €250,000 worth of drugs seized in Cork

Monday, April 17, 2017 - 07:02 am

Three men are due before the courts today after €250,000 worth of drugs were seized in Cork.

Gardaí discovered approximately 320 cannabis plants during a search operation at the weekend.

Three men aged 38, 51 and 55 were arrested after the discovery of a quarter of a million euro worth of cannabis in Fermoy.

Gardai from Portlaoise and Fermoy made the discovery when they searched a house on Rathealy Road on Saturday.

Last night all three were charged in connection with the seizure.

The men are being held at Fermoy, Cobh and Mallow Garda stations and will appear before a special sitting of Mallow District court at midday.

